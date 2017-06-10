Poll Question: Do you like the idea of MLB having a Players Weekend?

While the NFL is often tabbed as the "No Fun League," Major League Baseball is now making a case to solidify itself as just the opposite. According to a Wednesday evening report from Yahoo! Sports' Jeff Passan , the league will be instituting a "Players Weekend" toward the end of August while allowing players to "put nicknames on the back of their jerseys [and] wear fluorescent-colored shoes."

