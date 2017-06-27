Pittsburgh Pirates' Tyler Glasnow pitching solely from stretch, dominating Triple-A
Pittsburgh Pirates' starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow may not be in the Major Leagues, but he is pitching like a big leaguer. In his third start with Triple-A Indianapolis, Glasnow struck out 12 while allowing two hits and two walks over seven shutout innings versus Durham.
