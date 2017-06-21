Pittsburgh Pirates ride six-run first inning to victory over Milwaukee Brewers
The Pirates put six runs on the board before Kuhl had thrown his first pitch and the right hander battled through five innings as Pittsburgh beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-3 at Miller Park. "They did an awesome job jumping on it early," said Kuhl , who held the Brewers to two runs, seven hits and two walks over five innings and earned his first victory since April 8, when he made his season debut against the Braves.
Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pirates' dreadful season takes some bizarre twists (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Skinny Phart
|2
|Pirates Fire Racing Pierogi Mascot For Criticis... (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Little Phart
|17
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|Would you like to play Pirates GM in our simula... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ALBuccoFan
|1
|Moves That the Pirates' Need to Make. (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ballboy
|1
|Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, coaching... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|Pirates Call It Sickening To See 'Jihadi John' ... (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|mike tirico
|3
