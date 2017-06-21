Pittsburgh Pirates ride six-run first...

Pittsburgh Pirates ride six-run first inning to victory over Milwaukee Brewers

17 hrs ago

The Pirates put six runs on the board before Kuhl had thrown his first pitch and the right hander battled through five innings as Pittsburgh beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-3 at Miller Park. "They did an awesome job jumping on it early," said Kuhl , who held the Brewers to two runs, seven hits and two walks over five innings and earned his first victory since April 8, when he made his season debut against the Braves.

