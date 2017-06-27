Pittsburgh Pirates Prepare To Host Interleague Series
Tuesday night at PNC Park the Pittsburgh Pirates will start a three game interleague series against the 40-38 Tampa Bay Rays Interleague play has not been kind to the Pittsburgh Pirates this season. So far this season the Pirates have played a trio of interleague series against the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, and Baltimore Orioles.
