Pittsburgh Pirates Defeat Colorado Rockies In Jameson Taillon's Return

No matter how Monday night's Pittsburgh Pirates game unfolded Jameson Taillon was going to be the story. Just five weeks after having surgery to treat testicular cancer, Taillon made his return to the mound for the Pirates on Monday night.

