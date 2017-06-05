Pirates option Glasnow amid roster moves
Both pitchers were optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis before Pittsburgh's game against Miami on Saturday afternoon. The Pirates did not immediately announce any corresponding moves, but they are expected to call up relief prospect Edgar Santana to bolster their overworked bullpen.
