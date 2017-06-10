Pirates opt to carry 3 catchers
For the moment, the Pirates have kept both backups, Elias Diaz and Jacob Stalllngs. Diaz has been one of the team's hottest hitters recently in the absence of Chris Stewart, who is on the 10-day disabled list with a hamstring injury.
