Pirates Notebook: Move Back to Right Field Hasn't Fixed all of Polanco's Defensive Issues

PITTSBURGH A ?? Gregory Polanco may have jump-started his bat on Saturday, but his defense in the outfield this season continues to leave something to be desired. Polanco started the season playing left field, but was moved back to right in late May. He's even stayed in right while lesser defenders like John Jaso have played left, suggesting Polanco's future is permanently set as a right fielder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sports Media 101.