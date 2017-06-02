Pirates home stand report card for May 26-31

May 31, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Josh Bell congratulates shortstop Jordy Mercer on his solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the eleventh inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports Another Pirates homestand is in the books, and as has become a pattern for the 2017 season through nearly two months, there were some ups, and unfortunately some more downs.

