Pirates finalize deal with 1st-rounder Baz

Within a week of hearing his name called as the 12th overall pick in the MLB Draft, Shane Baz found himself at PNC Park, signing a contract that would officially begin his professional baseball career. The Pirates quickly agreed to terms with their first-round pick and finished the signing process on Friday, introducing Baz -- a day prior to his 18th birthday -- at a news conference before sending him off to pitch.

