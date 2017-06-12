Pirates draft 3B Busby on Day 2
The Pirates had a busy first day in the 2017 MLB Draft, making four selections in the first 72 picks Monday night. But there was no rest for general manager Neal Huntington, director of amateur scouting Joe DelliCarri and Pittsburgh's front office.
