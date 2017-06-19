Pirates come to terms with 9 Draft picks

The Bucs signed each of their Day 2 college picks except for third-round third baseman Dylan Busby, who is still playing for Florida State University in the College World Series. Tuesday's signings included catcher Jason Delay , catcher Deon Stafford , outfielder Jared Oliva , left-hander Blake Weiman , outfielder Bligh Madris and right-hander Beau Sulser .

