Pirates bounce back, Felipe Rivero closes out Cubs for 4-3 win

The Pirates stayed one step ahead of the Cubs most of the night, and 17 pitches from relief ace Felipe Rivero got him through 1 2-3 innings to close out the game for a 4-3 victory. Clinging to a 4-3 lead late again, Clint Hurdle went to Rivero with one out in the eighth, after Ian Happ had doubled off Daniel Hudson.

