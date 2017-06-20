Peralta continues to struggle in new bullpen role

Peralta's future with Brewers seems bleak as he is unable to make transition to bullpen Wily Peralta has not been able to make the transition from starter to reliever. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://jsonl.in/2tmYImA Wily Peralta continued to struggle in his new role as reliever on Monday night, allowing four runs on five hits in just one inning of work against the Pirates at Miller Park.

