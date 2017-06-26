On this Date: 15 + 1

Who can forget this date in Pirates history? It was on this date in 2001 that Lloyd McClendon made his last, and most memorable, stolen base. Upset with first base Umpire Rick Reed, McClendon had this to say about his most famous steal which gives him 16 for his career " I told him he wasn't using it, so I thought I take it."

