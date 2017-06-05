Nova stars as Pirates beat Locke, Mar...

Nova stars as Pirates beat Locke, Marlins 3-1

Ivan Nova pitched six shutout innings, Elias Diaz drove in two runs and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat Jeff Locke and the Miami Marlins 3-1 on Sunday. Nova allowed one hit, struck out four and walked none.

Chicago, IL

