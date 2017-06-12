Nova fired up to do his job, get through 7th

After watching Jon Jay swing and miss at a 97.1-mph fastball, his hardest pitch of the season, Ivan Nova spun on the mound toward first base, pumped both fists and screamed. He marched toward the Pirates' dugout, energized by the moment and the satisfaction of having done his job, and waved his cap toward the crowd of 34,383, many of them standing and cheering.

