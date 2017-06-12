Nova fired up to do his job, get through 7th
After watching Jon Jay swing and miss at a 97.1-mph fastball, his hardest pitch of the season, Ivan Nova spun on the mound toward first base, pumped both fists and screamed. He marched toward the Pirates' dugout, energized by the moment and the satisfaction of having done his job, and waved his cap toward the crowd of 34,383, many of them standing and cheering.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Pirates.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pirates' dreadful season takes some bizarre twists (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Skinny Phart
|2
|Pirates Fire Racing Pierogi Mascot For Criticis... (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Little Phart
|17
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|Would you like to play Pirates GM in our simula... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ALBuccoFan
|1
|Moves That the Pirates' Need to Make. (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ballboy
|1
|Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, coaching... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|Pirates Call It Sickening To See 'Jihadi John' ... (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|mike tirico
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Pirates Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC