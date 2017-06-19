MLB Draft 2017: Pirates make eight more signings

The Pirates announced Wednesday night the signing of eight more players from the 2017 draft: Alex Manasa , Hunter Stratton , Will Reed , Robbie Glendinning , Brett Pope , Benjamin Bengtson , Lucas Tancas and Matt Seelinger . Manasa, Stratton, Reed and Bengtson will be assigned to rookie-level Bristol.

