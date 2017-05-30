Mets' bullpen gets job done against Pirates | Rapid Reaction
Performing its nightly weightlifting act, the Mets' bullpen bent but didn't break under the weight of extra work , helping snap a three-game losing streak and lead the Mets to 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night at Citi Field. The Mets went to the bullpen in the sixth inning bringing out Fernando Salas, Jerry Blevins and Addison Reed for a six-out save.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pirates' dreadful season takes some bizarre twists (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Skinny Phart
|2
|Pirates Fire Racing Pierogi Mascot For Criticis... (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Little Phart
|17
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|Would you like to play Pirates GM in our simula... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ALBuccoFan
|1
|Moves That the Pirates' Need to Make. (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ballboy
|1
|Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, coaching... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|Pirates Call It Sickening To See 'Jihadi John' ... (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|mike tirico
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Pirates Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC