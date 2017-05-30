Mets' bullpen gets job done against Pirates | Rapid Reaction

Performing its nightly weightlifting act, the Mets' bullpen bent but didn't break under the weight of extra work , helping snap a three-game losing streak and lead the Mets to 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night at Citi Field. The Mets went to the bullpen in the sixth inning bringing out Fernando Salas, Jerry Blevins and Addison Reed for a six-out save.

