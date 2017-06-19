Mercer, Harrison homer in Pittsburgh'...

Mercer, Harrison homer in Pittsburgh's win over St. Louis

5 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Jordy Mercer and Josh Harrison homered and starter Gerrit Cole pitched six innings, lifting the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 7-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday night. Cole extended his winning streak to three games, allowing five hits and one run with five strikeouts and two walks.

