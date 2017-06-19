McCutchen's hot hand could leave Bucs in quandry
News, notes and observations from the Major League Baseball season as the month of June winds into its home stretch: Since being moved from the third spot in the batting order down to the sixth spot on May 26, the 2013 National League Most Valuable Player has been on a hitting tear, with 21 hits in 56 plate appearances , 20 RBIs, five homers, four doubles and a triple. He's raised his batting average nearly 60 points during that period, from a languid .203 at the conclusion of play on May 25 to .260 entering Tuesday night's game at Milwaukee.
