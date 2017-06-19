McCutchen's hot hand could leave Bucs...

McCutchen's hot hand could leave Bucs in quandry

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Altoona Mirror

News, notes and observations from the Major League Baseball season as the month of June winds into its home stretch: Since being moved from the third spot in the batting order down to the sixth spot on May 26, the 2013 National League Most Valuable Player has been on a hitting tear, with 21 hits in 56 plate appearances , 20 RBIs, five homers, four doubles and a triple. He's raised his batting average nearly 60 points during that period, from a languid .203 at the conclusion of play on May 25 to .260 entering Tuesday night's game at Milwaukee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altoona Mirror.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pirates' dreadful season takes some bizarre twists (Jun '10) Feb '17 Skinny Phart 2
News Pirates Fire Racing Pierogi Mascot For Criticis... (Jun '10) Feb '17 Little Phart 17
News Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Phil_Masters21 1
News Would you like to play Pirates GM in our simula... (Nov '16) Nov '16 ALBuccoFan 1
News Moves That the Pirates' Need to Make. (Aug '16) Aug '16 ballboy 1
News Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, coaching... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 5
News Pirates Call It Sickening To See 'Jihadi John' ... (Feb '15) Mar '15 mike tirico 3
See all Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Pirates Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,613 • Total comments across all topics: 281,947,998

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC