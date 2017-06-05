Marlins' Volquez follows no-hitter with 7 scoreless innings
Edinson Volquez followed his no-hitter by pitching seven scoreless innings and the Miami Marlins beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-1 on Thursday night. Volquez allowed three hits, struck out eight and walked two while winning his third straight start.
