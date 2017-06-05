Mancini hits 2 HRs as Orioles beat Pi...

Mancini hits 2 HRs as Orioles beat Pirates 9-6 in 11 innings

Read more: Boston Herald

Trey Mancini sat in the dugout for more than three hours before finally getting the chance to grab a bat. Mancini tied the game with a two-run homer in the ninth inning, then hit a three-run drive in the 11th to carry the Orioles past the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-6 on Wednesday night.

Chicago, IL

