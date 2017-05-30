Inbox: Will Cutch bounce back this season?

With the Pirates enjoying an off-day in New York, it's time to open up the Inbox and answer questions about Andrew McCutchen , Starling Marte , upcoming roster moves, Jung Ho Kang and Josh Bell . How come an MVP-caliber player has fallen so far down in his average and caliber of play? Maybe because he cut his hair? -- Marc T., Pittsburgh I can say one thing for certain: McCutchen's issues have nothing to do with his hair.

