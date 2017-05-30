Inbox: Will Cutch bounce back this se...

Inbox: Will Cutch bounce back this season?

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Pittsburgh Pirates

With the Pirates enjoying an off-day in New York, it's time to open up the Inbox and answer questions about Andrew McCutchen , Starling Marte , upcoming roster moves, Jung Ho Kang and Josh Bell . How come an MVP-caliber player has fallen so far down in his average and caliber of play? Maybe because he cut his hair? -- Marc T., Pittsburgh I can say one thing for certain: McCutchen's issues have nothing to do with his hair.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Pirates.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pirates' dreadful season takes some bizarre twists (Jun '10) Feb '17 Skinny Phart 2
News Pirates Fire Racing Pierogi Mascot For Criticis... (Jun '10) Feb '17 Little Phart 17
News Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui... Dec '16 Phil_Masters21 1
News Would you like to play Pirates GM in our simula... (Nov '16) Nov '16 ALBuccoFan 1
News Moves That the Pirates' Need to Make. (Aug '16) Aug '16 ballboy 1
News Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, coaching... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 5
News Pirates Call It Sickening To See 'Jihadi John' ... (Feb '15) Mar '15 mike tirico 3
See all Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Pirates Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,504 • Total comments across all topics: 281,466,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC