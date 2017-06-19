I Like the "New" McCutchen Since "The Move"
Of course what's not to like about the way he is hitting? Since his move to the 6th spot, he is looking as good as ever. Bob Walk explained that it was not the move itself, but the change in batting approach that has made the difference.
