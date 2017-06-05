Hanson added to White Sox roster
The White Sox activated infielder Alen Hanson to the 25-man roster Saturday after claiming him off waivers from the Pirates the day before. In Hanson, 24, the Sox are taking a flier on former top-100 prospect who switch hits, has speed, plays multiple positions and might have potential yet to be tapped.
