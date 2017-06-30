Giants beat Pirates 13-5

Coming into Friday night's game, the San Francisco Giants had scored 311 runs in the 2017 season, the fourth-lowest total in the majors. Hunter Pence drove in five runs and the Giants pounced on Pittsburgh starter Gerrit Cole for seven runs then added six more against the bullpen to rout the Pirates 13-5.

