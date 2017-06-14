German Marquez, Raimel Tapia lead Rockies over Pirates to snap three-game losing streak

Behind a bounce-back start from rookie starter German Marquez and a career-high four hits from speedy rookie right fielder Raimel Tapia, the Rockies beat Pittsburgh 5-1 to snuff out a three-game losing streak. The Rockies finished their seven-game road trip 4-3 and begin a seven-game homestand Thursday at Coors Field against San Francisco.

