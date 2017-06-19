Gamethread: Trevor Williams vs Junior Guerra
The Pirates and Brewers face off in game three of their four game series Wednesday night at 7:40 p.m. Eastern. Trevor Williams opposes Junior Guerra Guerra, who has a 1.50 ERA in three career starts vs the Pirates, was last year's feel-good story, appearing in his first full season in the majors at age 31, after the White Sox signed him out of Italy in 2014, which had been preceded by two years in the independent American Association.
