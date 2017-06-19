Game Blog: Error leads to another Pirates run in fourth
In the top of the second inning, after Cardinals starter Mike Leake had just allowed the first Pirate base runner of the night by walking first baseman Josh Bell, shortstop Aledmys Diaz made a spectacular play to erase the mistake. Diaz charged to his left and snagged a ground ball hit by Andrew McCutchen right behind the second base bag.
Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pirates' dreadful season takes some bizarre twists (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Skinny Phart
|2
|Pirates Fire Racing Pierogi Mascot For Criticis... (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Little Phart
|17
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|Would you like to play Pirates GM in our simula... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ALBuccoFan
|1
|Moves That the Pirates' Need to Make. (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ballboy
|1
|Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, coaching... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|Pirates Call It Sickening To See 'Jihadi John' ... (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|mike tirico
|3
