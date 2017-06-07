Former Nats reliever Felipe Rivero can throw 101 mph, and that's not even his best pitch
Felipe Rivero has added a change-up to his repertoire, and it's one of the best his Pirates pitching coach has ever seen. BALTIMORE - The first time Felipe Rivero threw his change-up in the major leagues, midway through the Washington Nationals ' 2015 season, then-Nationals catcher Wilson Ramos never even got his mitt on it, so acute was its depth and movement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pirates' dreadful season takes some bizarre twists (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Skinny Phart
|2
|Pirates Fire Racing Pierogi Mascot For Criticis... (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Little Phart
|17
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|Would you like to play Pirates GM in our simula... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ALBuccoFan
|1
|Moves That the Pirates' Need to Make. (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ballboy
|1
|Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, coaching... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|Pirates Call It Sickening To See 'Jihadi John' ... (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|mike tirico
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Pirates Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC