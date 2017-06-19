ESPN Announces Fourth of July Holiday...

ESPN Announces Fourth of July Holiday Baseball Telecasts

ESPN today announced its Holiday Baseball telecasts presented by Land Rover for the July Fourth holiday on the first Tuesday of July. The doubleheader features two National League teams in the afternoon followed by an American League battle that night.

