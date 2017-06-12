Do you live in Lycoming County? Do you want to see the Pirates play at Bowman Field?
It was announced that an on-line lottery for Lycoming County residents will be held for fans who would like a shot at attending the Pirates v. Cardinals game during Little League week at Bowman Field.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bucs Dugout.
