Cut on thumb healed, Arrieta takes on Bucs

Jake Arrieta has not thrown as much as he usually does between outings because of a cut on his right hand, but the Cubs don't expect any issues on Saturday when he starts against Ivan Nova and the Pirates at PNC Park. Arrieta has been bothered the past two starts by a minor cut on his right thumb, which opened up during his June 6 start against the Marlins.

