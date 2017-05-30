Cole Tucker out with fractured right ...

Cole Tucker out with fractured right thumb

15 hrs ago Read more: Bucs Dugout

According to Pirates Prospects , shortstop Cole Tucker has been placed on the minor league disabled list with a fractured right thumb. Given the typical recovery time for such an injury, P2 estimates that he could miss a significant portion of the remainder of the season.

