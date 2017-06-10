Charitable Pirates don Father's Day gear
The Pirates traded their black and gold for blue on Saturday as part of Major League Baseball's weekend-long celebration of Father's Day. The Bucs sported special jerseys and caps as well as blue socks, wristbands, compression sleeves, shoes and other gear on Saturday against the Cubs at PNC Park.
Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pirates' dreadful season takes some bizarre twists (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Skinny Phart
|2
|Pirates Fire Racing Pierogi Mascot For Criticis... (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Little Phart
|17
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|Would you like to play Pirates GM in our simula... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ALBuccoFan
|1
|Moves That the Pirates' Need to Make. (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ballboy
|1
|Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, coaching... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|Pirates Call It Sickening To See 'Jihadi John' ... (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|mike tirico
|3
