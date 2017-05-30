Cervelli using social media to shine a light on Venezuela turmoil
The first shout started nearly a month ago, May 8, when Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli posted a video on his Instagram account that featured the Venezuelan-born Cervelli and a dozen other Venezuelan Major League Baseball players making a plea for the bloodshed, misery and political unrest to end in the South American country. For months, images and dispatches from Caracas, the Venezuelan capital, and other cities and towns across the country have depicted a nation in crisis, with anti-government protesters who oppose President Nicolas Maduro and the Socialist Party regime, clashing in the streets with military and law enforcement.
