Bucs to keep 3 catchers with Cervelli's illness
The Pirates started their third catcher in as many days Wednesday at Miller Park, slotting Chris Stewart into the lineup for the first time since he came off the disabled list. The assignment had little to do with the mysterious illness plaguing Francisco Cervelli , who was scratched due to flu-like symptoms on Tuesday, or the status of hot-hitting rookie Elias Diaz .
