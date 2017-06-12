Bucs stay in HS ranks, take OF Mitchell 50th
The Pirates appeared to be betting on upside and past performance as they selected high school outfielder Calvin Mitchell in the second round of the MLB Draft on Monday night. Mitchell, 18, was chosen 50th overall out of Rancho Bernardo High School, the same school Pirates starter Trevor Williams , Rangers left-hander Cole Hamels and former big leaguer Hank Blalock attended.
