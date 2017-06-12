Bucs seeking boost in ASG balloting
There were no Pirates to be found on the list of the top five vote-getters at each position or among the top 15 in the outfield -- not even infielder Josh Harrison , who entered Monday slashing .307/.377/.468 with seven home runs. Harrison leads the team in Wins Above Replacement, according to FanGraphs, with 2.1. Harrison leads NL second basemen in WAR, with Nationals' Daniel Murphy coming in second at 1.9. Murphy leads the pack at second base with 1,745,231 votes.
