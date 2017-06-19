Bucs ink deal with 42nd overall pick ...

Bucs ink deal with 42nd overall pick Jennings

22 hrs ago

Jennings agreed to a $1.9 million signing bonus, according to MLBPipeline.com's Jim Callis, above the pick's slot value of $1,635,500. The Pirates have now signed all four of the high school players they selected on Draft Day 1, with Jennings joining right-hander Shane Baz High School.

