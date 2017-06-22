Brewers 4, Pirates 2: Sogard, Shaw lead way
Brewers 4, Pirates 2: Sogard, Shaw lead the way as Brewers earn split with Pirates The Brewers earned a split with the Pirates behind Eric Sogard, Travis Shaw. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://jsonl.in/2tyLnYl Brewers second baseman Eric Sogard hits a double in the seventh inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Miller Park Thursday.
