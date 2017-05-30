99-year-old Pittsburgh Pirates usher shows the way to happiness
What makes Phil famous around here is how long he's been around. At 99, he's still working as an usher for the Pittsburgh Pirates, seating people in sweltering heat, climbing up and down stairs that would hospitalize most other soon-to-be centenarians.
