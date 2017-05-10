Williams has strong start, Pirates sn...

Williams has strong start, Pirates snap 6-game skid

Read more: Boston Herald

Pitching just down the road from where he played collegiately at Arizona State, Williams threw five strong innings and the Pirates snapped a six-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night. Nick Ahmed homered twice for the Diamondbacks, the second to make it a one-run game in the ninth.

