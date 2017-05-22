Washington Nationals prospect profile: Taylor Gushue
Last year, the Washington Nationals made a trade for catcher prospect Taylor Gushue and he's been crushing home runs in Potomac A few weeks after the minor league season ended last year, the Washington Nationals sent infielder Chris Bostick to the Pittsburgh Pirates for catcher Taylor Gushue. Bostick made his Major League debut earlier this year.
