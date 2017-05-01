Versatility/Flexibility

Been thinking about this off and on all winter, and have continued to wonder as spring has unfolded... Is the club losing more than it is gaining with its seeming increased emphasis on positional flexibility? Is that at least part of the defensive Bad News Bears-looking stuff we've seen far too much of this spring? There are a few guys that get to stay put, but it seems to me there is a heavy trend both with our guys coming up and with guys we acquire of wanting them to learn/play two, three, four positions.

