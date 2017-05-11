Venezuelan MLB players speak out about country's humanitarian crisis At least 39 people have died in recent civil unrest in the nation. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/05/mlb-players-venezuela-crisis-cervelli-miguel-cabrera-salvador-perez-speak-up While many American-born MLB players are understandably reluctant to speak out on political issues, the ongoing political and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela has pro athletes from that nation raising their voices to increase awareness of the trouble.

