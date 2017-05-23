Toles undergoes season-ending knee surgery

Dodgers outfielder Andrew Toles underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will be out for remainder of the season. Toles injured the knee May 9 trying to chase down Andrew McCutchen 's ground-rule double in the left-field corner leading off the seventh inning against the Pirates, which ended Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias ' attempt at a no-hitter.

