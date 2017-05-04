Thames ends home run drought as Brewers beat Pirates 6-2
Eric Thames broke out of his slump with a home run and three hits, sending the Milwaukee Brewers to a 6-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday. Travis Shaw and Jesus Aguilar also went deep for Milwaukee.
