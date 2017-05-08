Taylor hits grand slam in 1st, Dodgers pound Pirates 12-1

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Pittsburgh Pirates, Monday, May 8, 2017, in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor, center, hits a grand slam as Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Trevor Williams, left, jumps and home plate umpire Tony Randazzo watches during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 8, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.